Yogaworks (YOGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “YogaWorks Inc. is a yoga instruction company. It offers yoga classes, integrated fitness classes, workshops, teacher training programs and yoga-related retail merchandise through its Yoga Works and Yoga Tree studios. The company operates primarily in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York City, Northern California, Boston and Baltimore/Washington D.C. YogaWorks Inc. is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get Yogaworks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YOGA. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yogaworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Yogaworks stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Yogaworks has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 million. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 121.97% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yogaworks will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yogaworks by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Yogaworks during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Yogaworks during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yogaworks (YOGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.