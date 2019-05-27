Zacks: Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $745,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 294,151 shares of company stock worth $5,946,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Agilysys by 24.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Agilysys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Agilysys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,394. The firm has a market cap of $526.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.57. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

