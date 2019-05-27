Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $653.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.83 million to $660.94 million. Cimpress reported sales of $631.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 62.17%. The business had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,875. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $102,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cimpress by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.