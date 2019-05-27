Zacks: Analysts Expect Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) to post $122.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.70 million. Natus Medical posted sales of $130.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year sales of $495.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $496.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $508.35 million, with estimates ranging from $507.40 million to $509.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BABY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $891.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $376,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,278.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $233,259.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,891.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,976. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

