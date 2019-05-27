Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontline (FRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Frontline stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Frontline has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.54.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.24 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Frontline by 2,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 3,278,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Frontline by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 419,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 213.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 327,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

