Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nordson (NDSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Nordson’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the past three months. Rising costs of sales remain a concern for the company's gross margin. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to Nordson’s margins and profitability. Moreover, headwinds in currency translation might be detrimental. Also, the company is exposed to geopolitical risks and headwinds arising from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies. In fiscal 2019, unfavorable foreign currency movements will likely have an adverse impact of 2% on sales growth. Further, increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 have been revised down in the past 30 days.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.50.

Nordson stock opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Nordson has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.98, for a total value of $551,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory P. Merk sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $803,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,639 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after acquiring an additional 113,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,557,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,942,000 after buying an additional 279,766 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,985,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,223,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,189,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

