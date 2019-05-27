Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ScanSource (SCSC) to “Hold”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.