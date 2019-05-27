Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $664.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Zero has a market cap of $532,475.00 and $664.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00881502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00281608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128788 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020919 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,098,446 coins and its circulating supply is 6,064,763 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

