Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in NOW Inc (DNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOW were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,148.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,006,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $7,317,000.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,916. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

