$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Total SA (TOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.46. Total posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

TOT stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Total has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $881,368,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

