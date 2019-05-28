1,901 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,057,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,663,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,036,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,691,000 after acquiring an additional 233,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 12,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,915. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $99.99 and a 1 year high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

