$240.95 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education Inc (STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $240.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $241.00 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $114.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $987.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.51 million to $990.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $1,047,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,463,325. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $38,027,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $24,416,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $19,237,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,039. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

