2,408 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.27. 12,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,165. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

