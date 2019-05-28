2,724 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.11. 69,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,546. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

