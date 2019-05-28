33,700 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Purchased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,903,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 820,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,263,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COG opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

