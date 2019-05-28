380,518 Shares in Aphria Inc (APHA) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 380,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

