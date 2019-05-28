3,955 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,955 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Red Hat by 11,583.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,683,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,183,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,599,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $185.69 on Tuesday. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

