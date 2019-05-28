46,510 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 328,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 35,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

