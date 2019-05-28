58.com Inc (WUBA) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,347,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,068,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 22,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,189. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. 58.com’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

