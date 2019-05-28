$6.18 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) to report sales of $6.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.76 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,992.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 414,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 394,515 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNFI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

