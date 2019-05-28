7,055 Shares in Southern Co (SO) Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,444,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,812,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 46,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,884. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

