800 Shares in Tapestry Inc (TPR) Acquired by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1,079.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

