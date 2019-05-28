$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post $97.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.64 million and the highest is $99.78 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $85.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $398.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.24 million to $407.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $442.64 million, with estimates ranging from $374.05 million to $472.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1192 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

