984 Shares in Intuit Inc. (INTU) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Intuit by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.40.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,686 shares of company stock worth $22,529,780. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $257.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

