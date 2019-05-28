Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) PT Set at $23.00 by HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given a $23.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 270.97% from the company’s current price.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 771,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $322.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.92. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,980 shares in the company, valued at $163,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Howell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,216,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

