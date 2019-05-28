Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 770,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 395,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

The stock has a market cap of $322.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Howell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stefano Buono bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 75.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

