Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 256,040 Shares of Westrock Co (WRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 757.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 233,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of WRK opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

