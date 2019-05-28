Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $42.29

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.82, but opened at $42.29. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 9382095 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

