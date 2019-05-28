AdCoin Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. AdCoin has a total market capitalization of $377,594.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, AdCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000459 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 31,903,555 coins and its circulating supply is 15,668,440 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.