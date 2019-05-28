Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,278 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $64,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,930,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,367,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 541,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,417,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 321,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/advisor-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus.html.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.