AFH Financial Group (AFHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 568 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 563 ($7.36) to GBX 568 ($7.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get AFH Financial Group alerts:

AFHP opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AFH Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.