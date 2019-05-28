Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.31.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.41, for a total value of $4,352,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,435. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Align Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.