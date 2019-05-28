AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,107 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 548,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 513,644 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 288,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $373,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

