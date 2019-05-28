AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in AAR Corp. (AIR)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

