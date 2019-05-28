Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,294,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,671,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

