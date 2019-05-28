Altaba (AABA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

AABA stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Altaba has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 76.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

