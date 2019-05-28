AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of AMAG opened at $10.24 on Monday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $345.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,077.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

