Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,823.28 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $897.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.56, for a total value of $98,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150 shares in the company, valued at $255,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $24,295,428. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

