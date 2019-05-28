American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. American Axle & Manufact. reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

