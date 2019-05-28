American International Group Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 497,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Copart by 142.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 548,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after buying an additional 795,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Copart by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

