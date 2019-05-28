American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 28.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 47.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in American Tower by 37.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

American Tower stock opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $134.87 and a 12-month high of $203.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $2,323,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,986 shares of company stock worth $41,954,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

