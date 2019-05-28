America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $107.00 price objective on America’s Car-Mart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,150.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 66.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121,123 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $16,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 140.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.