Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Major Shareholder Buys $20,593.30 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,593.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,321,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,447.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Louis Berkman Investment Co also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 10,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.10.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 134,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 260,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 425,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,463,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

