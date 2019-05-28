Analysts Anticipate Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Aqua America posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $37.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,972,000 after buying an additional 256,460 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 129,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $39.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

