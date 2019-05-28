Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

