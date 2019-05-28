Analysts Set Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 306.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -876.19%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

