Analysts Set Ares Management Corp (ARES) PT at $24.60

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 396,792 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 19,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

