Analyzing MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) and Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) and Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Shiloh Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiloh Industries 1 0 1 0 2.00

Shiloh Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.78%. Given Shiloh Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shiloh Industries is more favorable than MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Shiloh Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shiloh Industries $1.14 billion 0.10 $11.47 million $0.62 7.60

Shiloh Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Shiloh Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A Shiloh Industries 0.17% 2.45% 0.70%

Summary

Shiloh Industries beats MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also provides propulsion systems components, which include battery boxes and closures, beam axle housings, planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

