Anglo American (NGLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.