ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.14.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $1,353,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,871 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/ansys-inc-anss-shares-sold-by-fort-pitt-capital-group-llc.html.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.